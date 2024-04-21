Raleigh went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rockies. He also drew a walk.

Raleigh jumped on the first pitch he saw from Dakota Hudson in his first at-bat and sent it into the stands in left field for his fourth home run of the season. He would then add an RBI single in the next frame before finishing with a season-high four hits on the night. Raleigh has now homered in each of his last two games and has hit safely in five of his last six, drawing six walks over that stretch to only two strikeouts.