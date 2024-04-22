Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI in the Mariners' 10-2 win over the Rockies in Game 2 of their doubleheader Sunday.

Raleigh launched a two-run homer off reliever Noah Davis in the top of the sixth inning, driving in Julio Rodriguez in the process. He later added a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth, scoring J.P. Crawford for his third RBI of the game. The home run was the catcher's fifth of the season and his third over the last four games. Following Sunday's pair of contests, Raleigh is batting .258 with five homers, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored over 66 at-bats in 19 contests this year.