Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr.: Likely keeper despite rough spring
Edwards is likely to secure an Opening Day roster spot in the Mariners' bullpen despite posting a 9.00 ERA across six Cactus League appearances before spring training was suspended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The hard-throwing right-hander entered camp looking to redeem himself after a disastrous 2019 in which he generated an 8.47 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 22 appearances with the Cubs and Padres. Prior to that season-long hiccup, Edwards was one of baseball's most effective seventh- and eighth-inning options, posting sub-3.00 ERAs and a combined 48 holds during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns in Chicago. This spring, Edwards eliminated some tweaks he'd made to his delivery prior to last season that clearly proved ineffective; although those corrections haven't paid immediate dividends, the upside he offers based on his past body of work certainly boosts his job prospects.
