Lawrence allowed two earned runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman over two innings in a loss to the Angels on Sunday. He recorded two strikeouts.

Making his second appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma last Tuesday, Lawrence surrendered a pair of earned runs for the second time in as many outings. The 30-year-old right-hander has given up a total of nine runs overall during his last three trips to the mound at the big-league level, largely negating what had been a stellar spring (1.80 ERA in six appearances) and a perfect 2.2-inning outing in his first Mariners appearance of the season back on March 31. Despite the struggles, manager Scott Servais figures to utilize Lawrence for the time being whenever he needs multiple innings, although it will likely come in low-leverage situations.