Lawrence (1-0) allowed two walks and struck out one over two scoreless and hitless innings to earn the extra-innings win over the Padres on Saturday.

Lawrence got the ball in the 10th inning and stayed in for the 11th after the Cardinals pulled ahead. This was just his fourth scoreless appearance in 11 outings since he joined the Cardinals in mid-August, though he has been better in shorter assignments. Lawrence has a mediocre 5.64 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB through 22.1 innings while adding four holds.