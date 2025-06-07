Mariners' Casey Lawrence: DFA'd by Mariners
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners designated Lawrence for assignment Saturday.
It's the sixth time Lawrence has been DFA'd this season -- the fifth time by the Mariners. He has appeared in five games for Seattle this season and has a 3.00 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 15 innings. The move makes room on the roster for Trent Thornton (abdomen), was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
