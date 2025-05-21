The Mariners designated Lawrence for assignment Wednesday.
The move comes one day after Lawrence allowed one run over five innings in a bulk-relief assignment versus the White Sox. Lawrence could clear waivers and report to Triple-A Tacoma.
