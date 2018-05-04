Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Effective in multi-inning stint
Bradford (3-0) allowed an earned run on a solo home run over 2.1 innings in a win over the Athletics on Thursday. He also recorded two strikeouts.
Bradford had one slip-up -- the 443-foot solo blast he allowed to Stephen Piscotty -- but he was otherwise effective while getting seven outs on 32 pitches. The 28-year-old right-hander has been a revelation out of the bullpen thus far in 2018, as he's generated an impressive 2.08 ERA and 0.85 WHIP over 13.0 innings across eight appearances.
