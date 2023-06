Flexen was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday.

Flexen was an important part of the pitching mix in Seattle in each of the last two seasons while working as both a starter and reliever, but he has now been dropped from the 40-man roster after struggling to a 7.71 ERA through 42 innings (four starts, 13 relief appearances) this season. The 28-year-old had surrendered 13 earned runs in 8.2 innings since the beginning of June.