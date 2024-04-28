Flexen is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Flexen will make a second straight turn through the rotation after he held his own in his return from the bullpen Friday against the Rays, striking out two while allowing five baserunners over five scoreless innings en route to grabbing his first win of the season. The right-hander may not be in store for an extended run in the rotation, however; Mike Clevinger made a 60-pitch rehab start at Triple-A Charlotte this past week and could be ready to make his 2024 White Sox debut by next weekend.