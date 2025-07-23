Flexen surrendered five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while failing to record a strikeout over three innings of relief in Monday's 12-4 loss to the Royals.

Flexen made a four-inning start against the Yankees in his final appearance before the All-Star break July 11, but the Cubs shifted him back to the bullpen to begin the second half. He ended up being one of two bulk relievers the Cubs deployed behind opening pitcher Ryan Brasier on Monday, with Ben Brown giving up seven runs (six earned) in four innings before Flexen entered the contest in the top of the sixth. The Cubs still have a void in the rotation until Jameson Taillon (calf) returns from the injured list, so Flexen and/or Brown could be called upon to start or work in bulk relief the next time a fifth spot in the rotation comes up Sunday against the White Sox.