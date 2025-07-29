The Cubs designated Flexen for assignment Tuesday.

Although he looked like a dominant force out of the bullpen for much of the first half of the season, Flexen has been in a rough patch lately, posting a 7.24 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 13.2 innings since the beginning of July. His sudden decline will now cost him his spot on the Cubs, though other teams looking for a multi-inning bullpen option could pick him up and aim to get him back on track. Gavin Hollowell was recalled from Triple-A to fill the opening in Chicago's bullpen.