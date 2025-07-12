Flexen (5-1) took the loss Friday against the Yankees after giving up three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters over four innings.

Flexen made his first start of the season Friday after spending most of the season working as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. He kept the Yankees off the scoreboard for two innings, but back-to-back singles to lead off the third followed by an Aaron Judge sacrifice fly and a Cody Bellinger two-run blast gave New York a lead it wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the game. Flexen's ERA still sits at 1.47 on the year despite his rough performance Friday, and he'll likely get another opportunity to start after the All-Star break with Jameson Taillon (calf) set to remain out until August.