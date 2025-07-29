Flexen allowed two runs on three hits across two innings of relief in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Brewers. He struck out one.

Flexen has now allowed at least one run in five straight appearances, and he has a 7.98 ERA during the rough patch. He did make one start in there, allowing three runs over four innings against the Yankees on July 11, but his relief outings haven't been any better. Flexen had established himself as a valuable long reliever earlier in the year, though at this point, it's hard to trust the veteran until he strings together a few good performances and gets back on track.