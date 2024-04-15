White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Monday that Flexen will remain in the rotation for now but will "at some point" pitch out of the bullpen, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Flexen has permitted 13 runs with a 7:6 K:BB over 13.1 innings in his three starts this season. The White Sox will keep him in the rotation for the time being more out of necessity, but it sounds like he might be headed for a long relief role once Mike Clevinger is ready.