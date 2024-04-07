Flexen (0-2) took a loss Saturday in Kansas City, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 6.1 innings of work. He struck out four.

It was a scoreless tie heading into the bottom of the seventh inning and Flexen was still out there with his pitch count low. However, just three pitches into the frame Flexen had yielded a leadoff single and a two-run homer to MJ Melendez. He was pulled after a one-out walk and watched that runner eventually score to add another run to his ledger. Flexen wound up throwing just 77 pitches over his 6.1 frames and registered a quality start but nonetheless was saddled with his second loss.