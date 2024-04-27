Flexen (1-3) earned the win Friday against the Rays after throwing five scoreless innings while giving up two hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Flexen's day got off to a questionable start after Yandy Diaz drove a double into center field to begin the game, but the 29-year-old pitcher then turned in his best performance of the year to secure his first win of the young season. Flexen still carries a gaudy 5.11 ERA and 1.34 WHIP on the year, but he's given up just one earned run across 11.1 frames over his last three outings. He'll have plenty of momentum on his side during his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Wednesday against the Twins.