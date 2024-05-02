Flexen did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

While the White Sox failed to hang on to a one-run lead after Flexen departed, it was another strong start from the right-hander -- he's now allowed just two runs on six hits in his last two outings (10 innings). Overall, Flexen is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB across 29.2 innings in a swing role with Chicago. With Jonathan Cannon back in Triple-A, it seems likely that Flexen will remain in the rotation for now. He's currently slated to face the Rays on the road next week.