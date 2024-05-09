Flexen (2-3) earned the victory against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Flexen isn't usually much of a strikeout pitcher, but he fanned eight Rays in the win, doubling his previous season-high mark. In addition, the right-hander notched his second quality start of the campaign and extended his streak of outings with two or fewer runs to five. After giving up 13 earned runs over his first 13.1 frames this season, Flexen has turned things around dramatically, posting a 1.61 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 22.1 innings across his subsequent five appearances.