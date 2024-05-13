Flexen and the White Sox will not play Monday after their game against the Nationals was postponed due to inclement weather, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday, with Flexen taking the mound for the first game. The 29-year-old right-hander has a 2-3 record over six starts this season with a 4.29 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 35.2 innings.