Herrmann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Herrmann started three consecutive games in place of the injured Mike Zunino (ankle) earlier in the week, but David Freitas will pick up a second straight nod behind the plate Sunday. That delineation of playing time thus makes it difficult to predict which of the two backstops will emerge as the primary replacement for Zunino heading into the All-Star break, but Herrmann probably remains a more intriguing fantasy commodity than Freitas, a defense-first catcher. Even so, Herrmann's career .203/.281/.344 line in the majors hardly makes him a must-own commodity outside of AL-only settings.