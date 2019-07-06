Altavilla was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a potential UCL injury in his right elbow, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Altavilla felt something in his elbow while pitching Friday and is set to undergo an MRI to determine the specifics of the injury. The early indication of a UCL issue could put the 26-year-old's season in doubt, but there won't be a timeline for his return until the MRI results are announced.