Red Sox's Dan Altavilla: Re-assigned to MiLB camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 5, 2023
at
9:50 am ET
•
1 min read
Altavilla was re-assigned to minor league camp on Sunday.
Altavilla was always unlikely to make the Opening Day roster as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. The right-handed reliever does have a chance to help the Boston bullpen before 2023 comes to a close.
