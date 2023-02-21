Altavilla (elbow) is healthy heading into spring training, Beyond the Monster reports.

Altavilla was spotted throwing off a mound earlier in the month after missing the entire 2022 campaign while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Now that the right-hander is back at full strength, he'll set his sights on earning a spot in Boston's bullpen. Altavilla last pitched in two games for the Padres in 2021, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one across 1.1 innings.

