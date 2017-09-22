Altavilla (ankle) struck out four while allowing an earned run on two hits and a wild pitch over two innings in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The right-handed reliever was expected to be unavailable awhile longer as a result of the ball he'd taken off his right ankle last Saturday, but he was effective in a multi-inning role following another early exit from starter James Paxton. Altavilla hadn't given up an earned run over his prior six appearances of September, and despite allowing a solo home run to Shin-Soo Choo on Thursday, he still sports a stellar 1.13 ERA over eight innings this month.