Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Makes earlier-than-expected return Thursday
Altavilla (ankle) struck out four while allowing an earned run on two hits and a wild pitch over two innings in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
The right-handed reliever was expected to be unavailable awhile longer as a result of the ball he'd taken off his right ankle last Saturday, but he was effective in a multi-inning role following another early exit from starter James Paxton. Altavilla hadn't given up an earned run over his prior six appearances of September, and despite allowing a solo home run to Shin-Soo Choo on Thursday, he still sports a stellar 1.13 ERA over eight innings this month.
More News
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Sidelined with ankle issue•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Impressive over 1.1 innings Friday•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Solid in majors return•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Sent back to minors•
-
Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...