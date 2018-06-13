Mariners' Dee Gordon: Breaks out of slump Tuesday

Gordon went 3-for-4 with a run in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.

After a red-hot first two months-plus of the season, Gordon had gotten June off to a sluggish start. The speedy leadoff man was mired in a 9-for-44 slump over the 10 games prior to Tuesday, but he snapped out of that funk with his first multi-hit effort since June 3. Gordon still sports a solid .283 season average, but that figure has notably tumbled over 70 points since reaching .355 as recently as May 3.