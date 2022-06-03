Strange-Gordon was placed on the paternity list Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strange-Gordon welcomed the birth of his son Friday morning and will now be away from the team for a few days. Luis Garcia will continue to the duties at shortstop while Lane Thomas could see an uptick in usage for the time being.
