Strange-Gordon will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Alcides Escobar's (hamstring) move to the 10-day injured list Wednesday clears a path to playing time at shortstop, but Triple-A Rochester call-up Luis Garcia is expected to get the first crack at the everyday role ahead of Strange-Gordon, who had started to encroach on Escobar's playing time over the past two weeks. Strange-Gordon's ability to play the outfield and at second base will offer him a few more avenues to getting at-bats, and he'll draw his second consecutive start Wednesday after manning left field in Tuesday's 10-0 loss. Strange-Gordon went 3-for-4 with a stolen base Tuesday, marking the third consecutive start in which he's collected a steal.