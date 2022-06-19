The Nationals granted Strange-Gordon his unconditional release Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Though Strange-Gordon cleared waivers after Washington designated him for assignment last week, he wasn't interested in reporting to Triple-A Rochester and will instead explore his options on the open market. Before being dropped from the 40-man roster, Strange-Gordon slashed .305/.305/.356 with three stolen bases across 59 plate appearances.
