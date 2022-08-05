Strange-Gordon was released by the Nationals on Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASN Nationals reports.
Strange-Gordon re-signed with the Nationals on a minor-league deal in mid-July after being released by the team a month prior, and he's once again been let go. The veteran utility man posted a .661 OPS in 23 big-league games and went 4-for-21 in six contests with Triple-A Rochester.
More News
-
Nationals' Dee Strange-Gordon: Back with Washington•
-
Dee Strange-Gordon: Granted release•
-
Nationals' Dee Strange-Gordon: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Dee Strange-Gordon: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Nationals' Dee Strange-Gordon: Placed on paternity list•
-
Nationals' Dee Strange-Gordon: Gets another start at outfield•