Strange-Gordon re-signed Sunday with the Nationals on a minor-league contract, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strange-Gordon initially declined a minor-league assignment and elected free agency when he cleared waivers in mid-June, but he apparently didn't find many offers to his liking while he was on the open market for the past month. As a result, he'll return to the Washington organization and is expected to report to Triple-A Rochester coming out of the All-Star break. Before the Nationals designated him for assignment, Strange-Gordon appeared in 23 games for the big club and slashed .305/.305/.356 with three stolen bases, six runs and three RBI across 59 plate appearances.
