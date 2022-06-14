The Nationals designated Strange-Gordon for assignment Tuesday.
Though Strange-Gordon has produced a .305 average on the season, he failed to draw a walk in 59 plate appearances and generated only two extra-base hits. His speed and positional versatility made him a useful bench piece, though he became somewhat expendable once utility man Ehire Adrianza was activated from the injured list earlier this month. The Nationals called up reliever Reed Garrett from Triple-A Rochester to replace Strange-Gordon on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster.
