The Nationals activated Strange-Gordon (personal) from the paternity list Monday.
Victor Arano (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up room on the 26-man active roster for Strange-Gordon, who was away from the team over the weekend to observe the birth of his child. Now that he's back with the Nationals, Strange-Gordon is expected to settle back into a utility role.
