Mariners' Dee Gordon: Swipes pair of bags Saturday

Gordon went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in a win over the Rays on Saturday.

Following an 0-for-6 night Friday in which he struck out twice, Gordon reportedly re-took the field in the wee hours and put in nearly 30 minutes of batting practice off a tee, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. The extra work paid off to a modest extent Saturday, as Gordon snapped an 0-for-10 slump with a first-inning single. He then proceeded to swipe second, which prompted an errant throw from Rays backstop Jesus Sucre and allowed the speedster to advance to third. The play was symbolic of the dynamic element Gordon brings to the table any time he's on base, making his willingness to put in extra work when he isn't successful all the more important.