Castillo picked up the save Wednesday against Houston. He allowed zero runs on zero hits and zero walks while striking out three over one inning.

Castillo entered with a three-run lead in the ninth inning to face the bottom of the Astros' order and struck out the side in en route to his fourth save of the season. Paul Sewald, who has been operating as the Mariners' top closing option, pitched in the eighth inning, but he had to face Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel. Despite Castillo getting the save opportunity over Sewald, it appears that Sewald is still the go-to guy for the highest-leverage moments.