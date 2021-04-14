Walton was returned to the Mariners' taxi squad Wednesday.
Walton was called up by Seattle as the 27th man for Tuesday's twin bill against the Orioles, but he failed to appear in either contest. The 26-year-old has appeared in 12 major-league games in the past two seasons and has hit .172 with a double, five RBI and 10 strikeouts.
