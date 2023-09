Moore is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Moore had picked up starts in the corner outfield in four of the past five games, going 1-for-10 with a pair of stolen bases and an RBI over that stretch. Cade Marlowe will get the starting nod in left field Sunday, but both he and Moore could be in store for fewer opportunities in the outfield in the near future with Jarred Kelenic (foot) closing in on a return from the 10-day injured list.