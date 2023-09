Moore went 1-for-2 with one double, one RBI and one steal in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Rays.

Moore has been losing his grip on playing time since Josh Rojas arrived at the trade deadline, garnering just 16 starts since Aug. 1. The 31-year-old made the most of his first start since Sept. 2 by swiping his seventh bag. After attempting just four steals on the season before Aug. 28, this was his fifth attempted steal (fourth success) since that date.