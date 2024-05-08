The Mariners activated Bazardo (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Bazardo has been out all season with a right rotator cuff strain but is ready to go after allowing two runs with a 7:1 K:BB over 5.1 rehab innings. He will occupy a middle relief role.
