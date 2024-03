The Mariners placed Bazardo on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right rotator cuff strain.

Bazardo was sidelined for the entirety of spring training with the injury, but he appears poised to begin his throwing program soon and is expected to return from the IL near the end of April, per MLB.com. The 28-year-old right-hander is likely to work in lower-leverage spots out of the bullpen once he's activated.