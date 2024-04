Bazardo (shoulder) is set for a live batting practice session Saturday, SeattleSports.com reports.

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided the update on the 28-year-old right-hander, who's been sidelined with a right rotator cuff strain since early in spring training. Hollander noted the team is being cautious with the pace of Bazardo's recovery, but he added the reliever was doing well overall and would be re-evaluated after Saturday's session to determine next steps.