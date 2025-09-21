Bazardo picked up a hold Saturday against Houston, allowing two hits and striking out two in two-thirds of an inning.

That makes it 11 consecutive scoreless outings for Bazardo, who's been a key part of the Seattle bullpen all year long. The right-hander has a 2.34 ERA, a career-best 0.96 WHIP and 79:26 K:BB over 77 frames. While Bazardo had zero holds in his career entering 2025, he has 12 of them this year.