Bazardo threw a scoreless eighth inning Saturday against the Athletics, allowing no hits and one walk with no strikeouts.

That's now seven consecutive scoreless appearances for Bazardo, who's given up just three runs over his past 16 outings. The right-hander has been very effective out of Seattle's bullpen since the start of June, turning in a 1.73 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB across his last 36.1 innings.