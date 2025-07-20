Bazardo (4-0) notched the win and threw a clean 11th inning in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Astros. He struck out two.

While Bazardo remains well out of contention for save opportunities behind All-Star closer Andres Munoz, the former has been very effective overall when summoned from Seattle's bullpen. Bazardo owned a shaky 6.35 ERA through April 17, but he's produced an excellent 1.83 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB over his last 39.1 innings (34 outings).