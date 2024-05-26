The Mariners optioned Bazardo to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Bazardo will give up his spot in the bullpen and on the 26-man active roster to southpaw Tayler Saucedo (knee), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. After getting a call-up from Tacoma on May 8, Bazardo made five relief appearances for Seattle and gave up five earned runs on four hits and four walks over 7.2 innings.