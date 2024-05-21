Bazardo (1-0) picked up the win against the Yankees on Monday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk over 1.2 innings.

Bazardo picked up what was a fairly improbable victory, as he actually allowed the Yankees' lead to expand to 4-1 in the eighth after wiggling out of an inherited bases-loaded jam in the seventh by inducing an inning-ending double play from Giancarlo Stanton. However, the Mariners put together a four-run rally in the ninth, giving them a one-run lead that would stick. Bazardo has now allowed at least one run in three of his first four appearances of the season and has issued a walk in all of them, so he remains a shaky option for the time being despite Monday's success.