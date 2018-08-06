Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 41st save
Diaz struck out two without allowing a baserunner to record his 41st save of the season Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Diaz had no problem closing out Sunday's game, retiring the Blue Jays with only 10 pitches. Despite not picking up a save since Monday, he continues to lead the league in saves -- Craig Kimbrel has the second-highest total with 33. He is also providing elite ratios, including a 2.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP while striking out 89 across 54 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...