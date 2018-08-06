Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 41st save

Diaz struck out two without allowing a baserunner to record his 41st save of the season Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Diaz had no problem closing out Sunday's game, retiring the Blue Jays with only 10 pitches. Despite not picking up a save since Monday, he continues to lead the league in saves -- Craig Kimbrel has the second-highest total with 33. He is also providing elite ratios, including a 2.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP while striking out 89 across 54 innings.