Diaz attributes his early-season velocity drop to his mechanics being a little off after he missed the entire 2023 season with a knee injury, Will Sammon and Tim Britton of The Athletic report.

The right-hander has averaged 96.6 mph with his four-seam fastball through his first seven appearances this season, down from the 99.1 mph he averaged in 2022 and even the 98.1 mph he averaged in April 2022. Diaz indicated Monday that he was pulling a bit to the first-base side with his delivery, something that seems like he should be able to correct fairly quickly. The velocity drop hasn't impacted his performance, as Diaz has converted all four of his save chances with an impressive 1.29 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through seven innings.