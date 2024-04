Diaz allowed a run on one hit while striking out one batter Sunday. He picked up a save over the Royals with one inning of work.

Diaz was tasked with protecting a 2-0 lead and closed the door despite coughing up a two-out solo shot to Vinnie Pasquantino. Through six innings, Diaz owns an impressive 9:1 K:BB while giving up just one earned run and converting all three of his save chances. The homer he allowed Sunday was the first hit against him since his season debut March 30.