Diaz walked two and struck out two in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning Saturday, recording his first hold of the season in a 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called on his closer to protect a two-run lead with one on and one out in the eighth inning, but Diaz walked the bases loaded before escaping the jam, needing 20 pitches (nine strikes) to do it. As a result, Reed Garrett came on in the ninth and struck out the side to secure the save. Diaz has yet to have an appearance of longer than one inning this season, so it's not clear if Mendoza would have allowed the right-hander to try and get more than three outs had the eighth gone smoothly. Either way, Diaz remains the team's clear closer and sports a 1.17 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB through his first 7.2 innings this season.